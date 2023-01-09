Adult pedestrian injured after car swerves to avoid hitting a Republic, Mo. school bus

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An adult pedestrian was hit Monday morning after a car swerved to avoid hitting a school bus in Republic.

According to an email sent to Republic School District employees and families, the incident happened around 8 a.m.

The email states a Price Elementary school bus was stopped at a regular spot on its route picking up kids. The district says the bus did have its flashing lights on and the stop arm displayed.

Witnesses told the school district that a vehicle came over a nearby hill and could not stop, then swerved to avoid hitting the bus and hit an adult pedestrian nearby.

The school district says five students were on the bus at the time and were not injured. The district says counselors are on-site at Price Elementary, and the district’s transportation department to offer support if needed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.