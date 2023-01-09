Antibiotics shortage has pharmacists getting creative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The list of shortages keeps growing. Over the last couple of months, pharmacies have been limited on Tamiflu, amoxicillin, and other medications. Some of those medicines are still hard to find.

Pharmacists saw the shortage start this past August, but it just keeps getting worse, especially for kid’s medicine, like liquids.

Amanda Owens is a pharmacist at Mercy, she says kid’s medicines can be hard to find.

“We may be lucky, I checked this morning there was nothing,” said Owens. “I may be lucky this afternoon when I check, I might be able to get one bottle.”

She said it’s getting harder to find child and infant antibiotics.

“I go sign in and I may be able to snag one or two before it’s not available again,” said Owens.

Owens said these antibiotics treat many different sicknesses.

“Strep throat, sinus infections, ear infections, upper respiratory infections, pneumonia,” said Owens.

Their solution, Owens says, is to get creative.

“We take a tablet form of something and crush it up,” said Owens. “Or we can open up a capsule and sprinkle it with some applesauce or pudding.”

Owens said wait times for drugs can be very random, so you don’t always know when something will come in. Having kids herself, she doesn’t want to wait for medicine either.

“As a mother myself, my kiddo was sick, I was nervous when the doctor said, okay, I think we need to get him something,” said Owens.

She said even infant ibuprofen, and Tylenol can be hard to get in. Owens said to be patient if pharmacists can’t get you medicine in the form you want.

“Don’t take it out on the doctor and don’t take it on on the pharmacy,” said Owens. “I know your kiddos are sick. I know they’re hurting. I know you want them better. We want that for them too.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.