Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett

By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Effective Monday at 9:00 a.m., Barry County Emergency Services will start dispatching for the Barry County portion of Monett. When calling the Monett Justice Center administration phone line, there will be a new menu in which you will choose the county the incident is occurring. This phone menu should get you to the proper location, if not, you’ll be transferred to the correct county.

The City of Monett and Barry County Emergency Services are working together to make this change. Barry County Emergency Services is anticipating receiving all requests for service and handling the dispatching for the entire City of Monett around the first of February.

