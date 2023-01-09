Car chase across NEA ends in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS (KAIT) - A car chase across Northeast Arkansas took place this evening over a stolen car.

A white Hyundai with Tennessee tags began being chased around 8:05 p.m.

According to Arkansas State Police the chase started in Sharp County, went into Lawrence Count, then Jackson County and finally ended in Craighead County.

The stolen vehicle had three passengers. Two have been caught by Jonesboro Police Department, one is still on foot.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Rick McLain
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week

Latest News

Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another batch of warm air
Warming up to start the week
Mercy is opening a new primary care clinic as the first part of a $20 million investment in the...
Mercy opens new primary care clinic
Miami Beach
BBB warns against timeshare exit scams
911 Dispatcher
Barry County to dispatch 911 calls for portion of Monett