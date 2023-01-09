Chiefs 2023 opponents revealed: Packers, Eagles, Bengals and Bills on the schedule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles before passing to teammate Jerick...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles before passing to teammate Jerick McKinnon for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- There may be plenty of time left for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season.

But with the NFL regular season wrapping up on Sunday, their opponents for the 2023 season are now known.

Among the games include a trip to Green Bay, a trip to New England and a visit to Minnesota.

The home schedule on paper appears to be stacked.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his Dolphins will play at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs also welcome the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to Kansas City.

Kansas City will have nine home games next season. The schedule will be released next spring.

The full list is below.

HOME GAMES:

  • Broncos
  • Raiders
  • Chargers
  • Bills
  • Dolphins
  • Bears
  • Lions
  • Bengals
  • Eagles

ROAD GAMES:

  • Broncos
  • Raiders
  • Chargers
  • Packers
  • Patriots
  • Jets
  • Vikings
  • Jaguars

