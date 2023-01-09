A crash damages the front of a building in downtown Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A business in downtown Springfield is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building.
The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
The SUV hit a glass panel on the Hearts of Fire Tattoo Shop and knocked over a fire hydrant.
No one was hurt in the crash.
