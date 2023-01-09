Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A downtown Springfield business is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building and this is the second time it’s happened in the last year.

The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.

The SUV hit a glass panel on the Hearts of Fire Tattoo Shop and knocked over a fire hydrant.

Crash damages a business at Campbell and Walnut Street (KYTV)

No one was hurt in the crash.

The problem is the red light in both crashes a car ran it and Hearts of Fire tattoo shop has dealt with the damage both times.

Nearby business owners say something needs to change.

″It’s not surprising because It wasn’t that long ago that the exact same accident happened,” said business owner Duane Bone. “Our buildings are old and can’t take that kind of abuse.”

The previous crash happened in March of 2022 and involved three vehicles.

Investigators say two of the drivers were traveling northbound on Campbell Avenue. They say a third driver traveling westbound on Walnut Street ran a red light, hitting the two northbound vehicles. One of the vehicles hit the front of the Hearts of Fire Tattoo parlor. The crash also damaged a traffic signal pole.

Police say the drivers suffered only minor injuries in the March crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

