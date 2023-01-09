Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was.

Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Matthew Underwood, Donald’s son says.

Matthew got the call from his mom right after the crash happened.

“She was driving behind him,” he says. The two were heading to a church service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports say that a 38-year-old driver from Springfield was heading westbound on the James River Freeway when he crossed the median and hit a concrete bridge.

His van then went into the eastbound lane and hit Underwood’s vehicle.

Underwood’s car then spun and hit a third vehicle.

This marks the third deadly crash highway troop D has seen in 2023 which is down 50% from last year so far. As of Monday morning, there have been 11 deadly crashes in the state.

