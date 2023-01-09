FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fair skies & above normal to start this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After dealing with clouds and areas of fog this morning, it was nice to see sunshine return and send highs back into the 40s across the Ozarks. While high pressure is keeping us quiet at the surface, the upper-level setup shows two upper-level waves that I’m watching this week. While the first one in the Pacific Northwest won’t really do much for us, the system brewing in the Pacific will certainly change things up by the time we get into Thursday.

We're watching two upper-level lows to our west this week. (KY3)

With high pressure in control, it will keep skies mostly clear to start the evening out. As it moves into eastern Arkansas and the Tennessee Valley, a south breeze will return and allow for some moisture to return. That could allow temperatures to run close to the dew point in some parts of the Ozarks to allow for some patchy fog to develop for Monday morning.

With some spots trying to get their temperatures and dew points close together, we can't rule out some patchy fog Monday morning. (KY3)

Otherwise, it will be a cold night across the Ozarks with morning lows dropping back near 31° in most locations.

With clear skies and a light breeze, we'll have a cold Monday morning lined up for us. (KY3)

The day ahead looks nice with mainly high, cirrus clouds passing overhead. That will leave us with some filtered sunshine at times under otherwise mostly sunny skies.

After some possible fog in spots Monday morning, we'll have just high passing clouds keep us company for the rest of the day. (KY3)

With fair skies lined up and the south wind at 7 to almost 15 mph (gusts near 20 mph at times), we’ll see warmer numbers for Monday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

After a cold start, temperatures will warm up nicely into the 50s for Monday afternoon. (KY3)

With the same setup for Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll keep temperatures above the normal high of 44° with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Then, notice how the numbers will easily tumble as we head toward the end of the week.

After highs in the 60s Wednesday, temperatures will tumble below normal Thursday and Friday. (KY3)

That tumble in temperatures is on the way as the storm system out in the Pacific heads into and through the Ozarks on Thursday. Once we get behind that system, we’ll eventually see those warmer temperatures out west return through next weekend.

A system developing in the Pacific will head into the Ozarks on Thursday. (KY3)

Thursday could be a bit of an interesting day. Indications I see have us starting the day with early morning highs around 50°. With that number and warm temperatures aloft, the system will start things off as rain and thunderstorm chances late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

With temperatures near our expected highs Thursday morning, this system will start out as rain and thunderstorms. (KY3)

Then, temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s in Springfield by 6 a.m. on Thursday. While areas to the southeast of Springfield could still have temperatures above freezing, temperatures at the surface and aloft will drop below freezing by the Thursday morning drive and through the day on Thursday. If moisture is still around in parts of the Ozarks as temperatures drop, there’s a chance some of us could see this system end as snow before we dry out Thursday evening.

If moisture sticks around as temperatures turn colder at the surface and aloft, we'll have to watch for snow chances through the day Thursday. (KY3)

I will say that the confidence in any wintry precipitation remains low because there are still some questions as to how fast the system works through the area and if enough moisture will stick around as temperatures turn colder. It’s something we’ll keep a very close eye on. In terms of expected rain amounts, the faster nature of the system is forcing the expected amounts Thursday down to a quarter of an inch or less.

Due to the faster pacing of Thursday's system, rain amounts look limited across the Ozarks. (KY3)

With partly sunny skies leading to a dry Friday, it will be colder behind the system with lows in the middle 20s and highs around 40°. Fortunately, we’ll be back in the upper 40s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday before another chance for rain and thunderstorms could return by next Monday.

