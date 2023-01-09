Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67, with a Powerball number of 14.

According to Missouri Lottery, Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until July 6. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Jefferson City, Springfield, St. Louis or Kansas City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Rick McLain
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Three men charged in the 2018 Duck Boat tragedy to appear in court this week

Latest News

Scott Fitzpatrick
New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick takes oath of office
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
According to the Maryland Heights Police Department, there is a heavy police presence in the...
Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel