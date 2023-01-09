Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie.

The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67, with a Powerball number of 14.

According to Missouri Lottery, Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until July 6. Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Jefferson City, Springfield, St. Louis or Kansas City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.