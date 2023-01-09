Mercy opens new primary care clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mercy is opening a new primary care clinic as the first part of a $20 million investment in the Springfield area.

The new facility replaces the old one and has an additional 1,500 square feet of space. This additional space will accommodate additional healthcare providers to serve more patients. Leaders say they are excited to offer this new facility to the community.

Currently, the clinic has two doctors and two nurse practitioners. One of the features of this building is that it is designed to help doctors and nurses work efficiently to care for patients quickly.

“This clinic is one of our newest designs, and you know, since COVID, there have always been issues of people coming into the clinic with infections, cough colds and you never know how bad it is,” said Dr. David Barbe, Mercy Department Chair of Primary Care. “We have some exam rooms that actually have doors to the outside. So we can bring people directly into an exam room without having to go through the waiting room or the lobby or any other public areas.”

The Blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1718 W Woodland Street at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

