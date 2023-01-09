Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
DISCLAIMER: Please refrain from contacting KY3 about asking to help you get broadband internet access, please refer to the links below.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know.
Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
Be sure to check your household’s coverage on the FCC Broadband Coverage map before January 13, 2023.
How to request broadband access:
Visit your local University of Missouri Extension Office or library, or anywhere to access public internet. Once there you can visit these links for assistance:
- Missouri Department of Economic Development
- MDED Frequently Asked Questions page
- Submitting an FCC Map Challenge guide
