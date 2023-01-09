Police: All subjects in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have reported that all subjects involved in the shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel earlier this morning have been taken into custody.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Department, there was a heavy police presence in the area of Route 141 and I-70. Officers were originally looking for three male juveniles that were possibly armed. The incident at Cracker Barrel happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in St. Charles.

A 52-year-old man who is an employee of Cracker Barrel was taking out the trash when he observed three juveniles trying to steal a vehicle in the parking lot. The employee yelled at them and one suspect fired a gun, striking the employee in the arm and torso. Police say the three then entered a gray Nissan and drove away.

Shortly after, a gray Nissan was stopped on eastbound 70 near I-270. According to a release, three males exited the vehicle and ran. Officers have converged in the area and searched for the subjects. The employee was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Pattonville High School has announced they will have a virtual learning day in light of the current situation. The school says students picked up by buses are being returned to their bus stop to return home. Rose Acres Elementary and Holman Middle School are also having virtual learning days.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

