Queen of Clean: Cleaning the dryer lint trap

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this.

How to:

  • 1. Clean It After Every Use You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to forget about it accidentally.
  • 2. Removing lint from the filter isn’t enough. The lint trap still needs additional cleaning to remove residue from dryer fabric softener sheets and sticky detergent residue that blocks airflow.
  • 3. Once A Month, it’s a good idea to remove your lint trap and wash it well.
  • 4. Put the filter in some hot, soapy water and let it sit for 10 minutes or so.
  • 5. Then gently scrub it with a sponge or soft brush.
  • 6. Rinse it well.
  • 7. Let the trap dry completely before replacing it in your dryer.

Linda Says: Why Clean It? Lint builds up on the trap and causes a blockage, preventing the air from flowing through it. That slows down the drying of clothes wasting energy and time. It can also contribute to a dryer fire.

For more information, go here: Queen of Clean Website

