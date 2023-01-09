Queen of Clean: Cleaning the dryer lint trap
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this.
How to:
- 1. Clean It After Every Use You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to forget about it accidentally.
- 2. Removing lint from the filter isn’t enough. The lint trap still needs additional cleaning to remove residue from dryer fabric softener sheets and sticky detergent residue that blocks airflow.
- 3. Once A Month, it’s a good idea to remove your lint trap and wash it well.
- 4. Put the filter in some hot, soapy water and let it sit for 10 minutes or so.
- 5. Then gently scrub it with a sponge or soft brush.
- 6. Rinse it well.
- 7. Let the trap dry completely before replacing it in your dryer.
Linda Says: Why Clean It? Lint builds up on the trap and causes a blockage, preventing the air from flowing through it. That slows down the drying of clothes wasting energy and time. It can also contribute to a dryer fire.
