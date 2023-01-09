Queen of Clean: Cleaning the dryer lint trap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this.

How to:

1. Clean It After Every Use You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to forget about it accidentally.

2. Removing lint from the filter isn’t enough. The lint trap still needs additional cleaning to remove residue from dryer fabric softener sheets and sticky detergent residue that blocks airflow.

3. Once A Month, it’s a good idea to remove your lint trap and wash it well.

4. Put the filter in some hot, soapy water and let it sit for 10 minutes or so.

5. Then gently scrub it with a sponge or soft brush.

6. Rinse it well.

7. Let the trap dry completely before replacing it in your dryer.

Linda Says: Why Clean It? Lint builds up on the trap and causes a blockage, preventing the air from flowing through it. That slows down the drying of clothes wasting energy and time. It can also contribute to a dryer fire.

For more information, go here: Queen of Clean Website

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.