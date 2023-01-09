Springfield veteran “Ed Fox” turns 100 years old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veteran Edgar Fox turned 100 years young on Saturday. And the city of Springfield and the governor’s office honored him Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Ed Fox served our country for almost 27 years.

“I’m only 100, and it’s quite a party,” said Ed Fox. “I’m very proud and appreciative of the people that you’re seeing here today.”

Fox received a special gift from Mayor Ken McClure, who made January 7 “Ed Fox Day.”

”We listed several things that he’s done going back to World War II and continues to do,” said Ken McClure, Springfield Mayor. “The main thing is that we proclaim today “Ed Fox Day” in the city of Springfield and honor his service.“

The birthday boy has many accomplishments and even received another proclamation from Governor Parson.

”If you look at what he has done throughout an extraordinary career going back to World War II service, Midway service on Iwo Jima, he has been a part of some critical points in our nation’s military history,” said Mayor McClure.

After devoting his life to our country, Ed Fox says he wouldn’t change a thing.

”I believe I was fortunate to be able to live long enough to serve my country,” said Fox.

