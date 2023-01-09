Springfield veteran “Ed Fox” turns 100 years old

Mayor announced proclamation of January 7th as “Ed Fox Day”
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veteran Edgar Fox turned 100 years young on Saturday. And the city of Springfield and the governor’s office honored him Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Ed Fox served our country for almost 27 years.

“I’m only 100, and it’s quite a party,” said Ed Fox. “I’m very proud and appreciative of the people that you’re seeing here today.”

Fox received a special gift from Mayor Ken McClure, who made January 7 “Ed Fox Day.”

”We listed several things that he’s done going back to World War II and continues to do,” said Ken McClure, Springfield Mayor. “The main thing is that we proclaim today “Ed Fox Day” in the city of Springfield and honor his service.“

The birthday boy has many accomplishments and even received another proclamation from Governor Parson.

”If you look at what he has done throughout an extraordinary career going back to World War II service, Midway service on Iwo Jima, he has been a part of some critical points in our nation’s military history,” said Mayor McClure.

After devoting his life to our country, Ed Fox says he wouldn’t change a thing.

”I believe I was fortunate to be able to live long enough to serve my country,” said Fox.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in house in Springfield
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield; homeowner speaks out
Courtesy: Rick McLain
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
Generic Car Crash Graphic
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
Springfield family
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers

Latest News

Antibiotics shortage has pharmacists getting creative
Antibiotic shortage has pharmacists getting creative.
Antibiotics shortage has pharmacists getting creative
With fair skies and building upper levels, temperatures will be nice and above normal to start...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fair skies & above normal to start this week
With fair skies and building upper levels, temperatures will be nice and above normal to start...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fair skies & above normal to start this week