Vehicle, pedestrian crash at Republic bus stop

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - At 8:07 a.m. parents of children in Republic School District received a text about a crash at a bus stop.

“Republic families: There was an accident at an elementary bus stop (Price Bus 18) involving a vehicle & a pedestrian. No children were hurt. Busses may be late.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.