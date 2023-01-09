Vehicle, pedestrian crash at Republic bus stop

Zykai was dropped off at a stop nearly a mile away from home.
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - At 8:07 a.m. parents of children in Republic School District received a text about a crash at a bus stop.

“Republic families: There was an accident at an elementary bus stop (Price Bus 18) involving a vehicle & a pedestrian. No children were hurt. Busses may be late.”

Republic School District

