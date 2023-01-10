76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies in South Carolina say a man is facing charges after a woman was shot and killed over the weekend in a road rage incident.

WHNS reports that authorities responded to a shooting on Jan. 7 in Greenville County. Deputies said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

Greenville County authorities said the woman, later identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick, died due to her injuries.

According to deputies, Amick was shot by 26-year-old Jonathan Luben after he fired shots into the vehicle she was traveling in. Authorities described the incident as a road rage shooting.

Luben is facing charges that include murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 26-year-old was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will...
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

HOME TIPS WITH HELITECH WINTER CHECK LIST
HOME TIPS WITH HELITECH WINTER CHECK LIST
Utility bills are looking higher than usual for many and places like City Utilities are hearing...
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
Lake ozark fire protection district will now have these on their ambulances.
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District implements cyanokits in ambulances
The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in...
Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot
FILE - In this March 24, 2014 file photo, actor Danny Masterson arrives at the Youth for Human...
Actor Danny Masterson to face 2nd trial on rape charges