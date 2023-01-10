Arkansas transfer portal: Jalen Catalon to Texas, Malik Hornsby to Texas State

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during an NCAA football game on...
Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) against Rice during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods).)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas quarterback will play in the Sun Belt in 2023. Malik Hornsby is transferring to Texas State.

Hornsby, a four-star out of high school, played in 8 games this season for the Hogs. In his start against Mississippi State, he threw for 234 yards and rushed for 114 more.

Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon announced he’ll be transferring to Texas. Catalon has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, but the DB was All-SEC in 2020 and a Preseason All-American in 2021.

He had 5 interceptions and 159 tackles in his Razorback career.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will...
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Courtesy: Rick McLain
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway