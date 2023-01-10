Citizens of Springfield to vote on taxing short term rental properties

New year, same party ban for Airbnbs in the Metro
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The citizens of Springfield got the chance to speak at the city council meeting Monday either in support or against a new tax looking to charge short-term rental properties like Airbnb’s the same taxes as hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts.

Right now there is a 5% tax on hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts. If passed this initiative would repeal that old tax and reinstate it with the new addition of those short-term rentals like Airbnb.

At the moment there are an estimated 400 short-term rentals in operation but only 230 have registered with the city, leaving almost 50% of the short-term rental properties in Springfield unregistered.

Those in favor cited the potential cash injection from tourism, while Jackson Zwikelmaier, a local Airbnb owner, said it’s not the tax he’s opposed to, it’s how that tax is being used.

“So with the rising price of inflation, gas, grocery bills, and even rental, I think the city needs to look inward to see what they do with their tax dollars,” said Zwikelmaier. “Instead of spending it on tourism, they need to be concerned about the citizens that live here and not the ones coming here.”

There will be a vote in two weeks to see if the tax will be on the April 2023 ballot.

