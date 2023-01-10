City of Springfield, Mo., receives EPA grant for Green for Greene campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The EPA selected the city for a $500,000 grant to expand the Green for Greene environmental job training program.

“We are grateful to the EPA for their continued support of the Green for Greene program and the increased investment to expand the program and reach more individuals,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “The job training offered truly changes lives and allowed participants to receive up to 14 industry-recognized credentials that will help them find higher paying environmental related jobs,” Gage added.

With the increased funding, Green for Greene will offer an additional certification tied to environmental cleanup. Participants will now have the option of two credential tracks based on their career goals. After each cohort, a job fair will connect graduates with employers. In addition, the program will be expanded to train justice-involved individuals before their release date to help them find employment once they are out of prison.

“We will now be able to offer evening classes in addition to daytime classes to support the schedules of individuals who are already in the workforce but want to upskill. This allows the flexibility to be able to work while earning credentials that lead to environmental-related jobs,” said Ericka Schmeeckle, Interim Director of Workforce Development. “We are also excited about offering training to the justice-involved to help them ease the transition back into society,” Schmeeckle said.

The department previously received four rounds of EPA funding for $200,000 per round. In addition to the 13 certifications currently offered, the program will now expand to offer a CDL with Hazmat Endorsement.

