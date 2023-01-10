Greene County commissioners sign 2023 budget; worker recruitment, retention key priority

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County commissioners signed the 2023 budget on Tuesday morning.

The total expenditure for all funds is $261,670,976. $97.9 million of these appropriations, or 37%, represent distributions to other governmental entities, Federal COVID response programs, or instances where the county does not exercise day-to-day oversight.

One of the main priorities is recruiting and retaining employees. All employees will receive a 5% cost of living adjustment. And the county will offer a $2 per hour shift differential for overnight deputies who work in the jail.

The 2023 budget could not accommodate $3,780,951 of additional requests. State law requires county budgets to include prior-year surplus funds as revenue and be a balanced budget. The figures below show the estimated current but not total revenues and appropriated expenses for the 2023 budget.

