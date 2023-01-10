Greene County Commissioners prioritizes employee recruitment and retention in 2023 budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Commission’s office is signing the 2023 budget Tuesday.

Some of the allocated funds go to deputy’s salaries, highway maintenance, the Health Department, and other county services that residents use every day. With several county services dealing with a labor shortage this year, one of the main priorities is recruiting and retaining employees.

All employees are getting a 5% cost of living adjustment. Another change is offering a $2 per hour shift differential for overnight deputies who work in the jail. Commissioners are also preparing for an impending recession when planning annual spending.

“With a pending recession, we need to be cautious about those expenses that are ongoing,” said Rusty MacLachlan, County Commissioner for District 1. “For instance, pay increases our ongoing one-time capital expenses, not so bad. But we needed to project our project that we’re going to have to replace vehicles, highway department, sheriff’s department, we know that the cost of those has gone up. We’re trying to be wise in how we spend our money, projecting that inflation may soften at some point but with a pending recession, we need to be very cautious.”

Commissioners say it is difficult to project revenues and projected costs. Inflation has led to an increase in revenues but the costs of projects has also increased. One part of the budget that could be concerning at first glance is the projected expenses exceed the projected revenues. This is because the county received $20 million in ARPA funds.

“We’ve got that money in the bank,” said MacLachlan. “We’re just spinning it out each year so when it looks like we’re spending more than we’re taking in, we are most of that has to do with ARPA.”

Commissioners say that there are also three months worth of expenses in the reserves in the event of unexpected expenses.

The Greene County Commission will officially adopt and sign the 2023 county budget on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:30 a.m. in room 212 of the Greene County Historic Courthouse in Springfield.

If you want to take a look at the budget yourself, you can CLICK HERE.

