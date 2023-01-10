High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Officials say Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school.
Officials say Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school.(Savanna Brister)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Officials in Las Vegas say a student died after he unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school.

According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister.

A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school with no explanation as to why.”

In a statement, Amplus Academy said Brister experienced cardiac arrest while at school on Jan. 3.

According to the school, staff “provided Jordan with emergency medical attention until paramedics arrived and transported him to Southern Hills Hospital.”

Amplus Academy’s statement continued by saying, “despite the efforts of first responders and the medical team at the hospital, Jordan passed away this past Sunday.”

The GoFundMe said Jordan Brister had planned on joining the military after graduating.

“Words cannot express what the Brister family is going through and there will never be enough answers as to why this has happened. He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest,” the GoFundMe said.

Amplus Academy said its team is “working to support students and staff as they process this grief.”

Savanna Brister, Jordan Brister’s mother, told KVVU that he was a “selfless, respectful, Southern gentleman who was kind to everyone.”

“He was witty and charming,” she said. “He wanted to join the military to become a pararescue jumper to save others. In the end, he saved others through the donation of his organs, so his dream was somewhat fulfilled. He was a wise, older brother who cared deeply for his brother and sister. Jordan was truly everything you could ask for and more. He had a heart of gold.”

The death of Jordan Brister comes shortly after the death of another Las Vegas student, a 16-year-old girl, who died after she suffered a medical emergency in a flag football game.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will...
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,...
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
Take a good look at your bank and credit card statements. Is there anything you don’t need?...
On Your Side: Get financially fit in 2023
FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District received Cyanokits
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District received Cyanokits