Kansas City Chiefs announce opponents for the 2023 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The conclusion of the regular 2022 NFL season means the announcement of who the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in 2023.

According to Chiefs Reporter Matt McMullen, the schedule for the next season is to be determined, but the teams have been announced. Teams that qualified for the postseason are marked with an asterisk.

The Chiefs will also have nine home games and eight road games next season. McMullen says the onset of the 17-game schedule in 2021 meant an unbalanced number of home-road contests, prompting a solution that alternates the extra home game between conferences from season to season. The NFC had the benefit of the ninth home game this past season, meaning that each member of the AFC will have an extra home game this time around.

Home

Denver Broncos (5-12)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)*

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Buffalo Bills (13-3)*

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)*

Miami Dolphins (9-8)*

Chicago Bears (3-14)

Detroit Lions (9-8)

Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)*

Away

Denver Broncos (5-12)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)*

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)*

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Green Bay Packers (8-9)

Minnesota Vikings (13-4)*

Six of the games next year will take place against AFC West opponents. McMullen says that the schedule’s component remains the same from season to season. Kansas City went 6-0 against division rivals in 2022.

The Chiefs will also play the entire AFC East and NFC North. Every division in the NFL plays one division from the AFC and one from the NFC on a rotating basis. For example, the Chiefs played the AFC South and NFC West this past year.

The Chiefs clinched the #1 seed in the AFC in a 31-13 win over the Los Vegas Raiders on Saturday, giving them a first-round bye for the wild card weekend of the playoffs.

Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the Raiders, giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That surpassed the record of 5,562 yards set by Drew Brees in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.