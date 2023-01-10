Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega Millions lottery ticket, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

