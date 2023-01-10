Police issue warrant for the arrest of teenager wanted for shooting at a Springfield parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October.

Antwon Taylor, 17, faces charges in the shooting on October 3 near Battlefield and Kansas. Police have not arrested Taylor.

Investigators say one man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at the time. He survived the shooting. Officers found him shot outside a vehicle. Police say Witnesses in Taylor’s vehicle identified him as the shooter. Police say surveillance video also captured Taylor exiting the car before the shooting.

A judge certified him as an adult on January 9.

