Popular fish house reopening following fire

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening.

Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m.

On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went up in flames. Fire officials were unable to determine the cause.

Construction on the new restaurant, located near Norfork Lake on State Highway 101, began last May.

