Proposed bill for Arkansas to classify drag shows as ‘adult business’

A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield aims to reclassify drag performances and...
A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they can legally perform.(AKNS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they can legally perform.

Senate Bill 43, sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield, is intended to classify drag performances in the Natural State as an “adult-oriented business”.

According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented businesses include:

  • Adult bookstores or video stores
  • Adult live entertainment
  • Escort agencies
  • Nude model studio
  • Massage business with adult services
  • Adult motion picture theater
  • Adult cabaret

SB43 also aims to restrict where adult-oriented businesses would be permitted. The measure would prohibit the businesses from taking place in the following:

  • Adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited on public property.
  • If a minor under 18 can view the business and see “what the [adult-oriented business] is offering to the public.”

You can view a draft of Senate Bill 43 by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will...
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Courtesy: Rick McLain
Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Dozens of bills related to guns pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair