Sisters launch business creating tightly coiled wigs for cancer patients

Two sisters start a wig business to help women of color who lose their hair while going through cancer treatment. (WBZ, DIANNE AUSTIN, COILS TO LOCS, CNN)
By Levan Reid
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - When a Massachusetts cancer patient learned she would lose her hair during treatment, she went on a search for a wig that matched her real hair’s texture, leading to a new business opportunity for her and her sister.

“Yeah, I remember when this was just an idea ... and we’ve gotten this far,” Dianna Austin said.

In 2015, Austin was diagnosed with breast cancer and she was told the chemotherapy treatment would cause her to lose her hair.

Her doctor gave her a prescription for a wig.

“So, I went to the hospital where I was being treated here in Boston. And they didn’t sell any tightly coiled wigs,” Austin said. “They only sold straight-haired wigs.”

Austin and her sister Pamela Shaddock searched the entire country but they could not find a wig that resembled their tightly coiled, kinky curls.

“We started asking around and talking to the vendors at the hospitals,” Shaddock said. “They let us know, confirmed that like you know, women are asking for these wigs.”

So, they took matters into their own hands and launched Coils to Locs.

From there, they found a manufacturer, and the wigs had to pass a wig fitter test.

“She took the wig and she started inspecting it and turning it inside out and she said, this is really good quality,” Austin said. “I remember having a sigh of relief.”

Now women of color searching for curly wig styles at cancer center hospitals and medical hair loss salons have an outlet.

“Continually reaching these women and letting them know that these wigs are becoming available,” Shaddock said.

The sisters currently have wigs available in 15 hospitals and medical salons across the country.

“And sometimes we are like pinching ourselves. We look at each other and think, we actually did this. We created this business from scratch,” Austin said.

Coils to Locs also has a website where women who have lost their hair for both medical and non-medical reasons can order wings with various hair textures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

