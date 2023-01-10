Springfield-Branson National Aiport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive a federal grant worth $6.4 million to improve the airport’s tarmac

The expansion will lessen tarmac congestion as airliners arrive and depart the terminal. It will also help the airport prepare for future expansion of the terminal building. Preliminary estimates put construction costs at about $8.8 million.

“Airport infrastructure is tremendously expensive,” says Brian Weiler, the airport’s director of aviation. “The help of our congressional delegation, and Sen. Blunt in particular, has made it possible for us to keep up with growing customer demand for airline service. The better our infrastructure, the better the customer service experience.”

A real-world example illustrates the point. Occasionally, customers experience flight delays caused by congestion on the current apron. This will occur more often as the number of airliners on the apron continues to grow. A bigger apron will give planes more room to maneuver.

A timetable for the tarmac expansion has not been set, but work is expected to begin in the next two to three years.

