Springfield-Branson National Aiport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion

Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield-Branson National Airport(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive a federal grant worth $6.4 million to improve the airport’s tarmac

The expansion will lessen tarmac congestion as airliners arrive and depart the terminal. It will also help the airport prepare for future expansion of the terminal building. Preliminary estimates put construction costs at about $8.8 million.

“Airport infrastructure is tremendously expensive,” says Brian Weiler, the airport’s director of aviation. “The help of our congressional delegation, and Sen. Blunt in particular, has made it possible for us to keep up with growing customer demand for airline service. The better our infrastructure, the better the customer service experience.”

A real-world example illustrates the point. Occasionally, customers experience flight delays caused by congestion on the current apron. This will occur more often as the number of airliners on the apron continues to grow. A bigger apron will give planes more room to maneuver.

A timetable for the tarmac expansion has not been set, but work is expected to begin in the next two to three years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will...
Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out
Courtesy: Summersville School District
Summersville, Mo. superintendent charged with assaulting a student at a basketball game
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 600 daily new cases
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn into office as Arkansas’ next governor.
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn into office as Arkansas’ next governor
On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, Fred's Fish House in Mountain Home went up in flames.
Popular fish house reopening following fire