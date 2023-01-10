Tax changes coming for Arkansans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes with new taxes to file, and there will be some changes that can impact you at a federal and state level.

An increase was made in the standard deduction for single, head of household, and married filing jointly filers:

Single was raised to $12,950

Head of household was raised to $19,400

Married filing jointly was raised to $25,900

With those changes, that’s an increase of $400, $600, and $800 respectively.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, members did so with the intention of putting more money in people’s pockets.

Charlott Jones, tax manager of HCJ CPA’s and Advisors, said increases with several tax credits were made. Some of those increases were not extended in 2022.

One was the child tax credit, which has been lowered back to $2,000.

“Say you had two children under age 6 and last year, you got $7,200, this year you’re going to get $4,000. So that’s a huge decrease,” she said.

Aside from the reduction, 17-year-olds are no longer eligible for the credit.

Another change will be in the credit for Child & Dependent Care expenses, where a maximum of $4000 was paid for one dependent or $8,000 for two or more dependents. However, several will see less money come back this year.

“That’s gone back down to our 2020 amounts which is a maximum of $1,050 for one dependent and $2,100 for two or more dependents,” Jones said.

On the state level, a change in the individual income tax rate will affect all Arkansans.

“We have decreased here in Arkansas our top rate from 5.5% to 4.9% so that’s a good thing for anybody who files tax returns, from the lowest income filer to the highest income filer,” she said.

Arkansas has made tax changes that affect those with businesses by raising the depreciation deduction limit for Section 179 to $1,080,000. That’s up $25,000 from before.

In addition, an inflation relief credit was added for 2022, which can add up to $150 for single filers or $300 for those filing jointly.

Jones said across the board, there may be more paying in or seeing lower refunds at the federal level.

She noted one group she thought would be the most affected: Parents and those with children.

“I think taxpayers with children are going to see the biggest changes because they’re credits were so generous in 2021 and they are not as generous in 2022,” Jones said.

