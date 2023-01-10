HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations.
MISSOURI:
- “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - provides assistance with heating and cooling bills, and when funds permit, with emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners and hot-water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
- Make your home more energy efficient
- Missouri Low Income Energy Assistance Program - program to assist qualifying households with the payment of a portion of their residential winter heating costs.
- Missouri Weatherization Assistance Program - federal grant program established to help reduce the heating and cooling costs for low income persons through improving the energy efficiency of their homes.
- Operation “Round Up” - program by several local power companies provides energy assistance funds to local non-profit organizations and individuals in need:
Laclede Electric Cooperative
Osage Valley Electric Cooperative
White River Valley Electric Cooperative
ARKANSAS:
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) - fuel and weatherization assistance
- Community Action agencies - energy assistance programs
- Arkansas Energy Office - weatherization resources
