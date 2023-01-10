Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail.
Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it.
“We’re starting to get a lot of calls. We’re getting a lot of concerned customers about the higher bills,” Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities says.
With the cold temperatures and much higher natural gas prices rising and some people are having problems paying.
The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (or OACAC) is one group with options if you need help getting those utility bills paid.
For OACAC, you fill out an application to see if you can get help.
Other places to reach out for help:
MISSOURI:
- “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - provides assistance with heating and cooling bills and when funds permit, with emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and hot water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
- Make your home more energy efficient.
- Missouri Low Income Energy Assistance Program - program to assist qualifying households with paying a portion of their residential winter heating costs.
- Missouri Weatherization Assistance Program - a federal grant program established to help reduce the heating and cooling costs for low-income persons by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.
- Operation “Round Up” - program by several local power companies provides energy assistance funds to local non-profit organizations and individuals in need: Laclede Electric Cooperative, Osage Valley Electric CooperativeWhite River Valley Electric Cooperative.
ARKANSAS:
If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations.
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) - fuel and weatherization assistance
- Community Action agencies - energy assistance programs
- Arkansas Energy Office - weatherization resources
