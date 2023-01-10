Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail.

Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it.

“We’re starting to get a lot of calls. We’re getting a lot of concerned customers about the higher bills,” Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities says.

With the cold temperatures and much higher natural gas prices rising and some people are having problems paying.

The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (or OACAC) is one group with options if you need help getting those utility bills paid.

For OACAC, you fill out an application to see if you can get help.

Other places to reach out for help:

MISSOURI:

ARKANSAS:

If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations.

