Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Leaders of the Agape Boarding School in Cedar County announced on Wednesday it will soon close.

Agape’s website calls it a boarding school “for teenage boys exhibiting bad behavior or failing academics.” Agape officials say the closing is simply because of the lack of financial resources to care for the boys.

“For the past 30 years, Agape Boarding School has provided over 6,000 boys with an opportunity to get their life back on track and toward a bright future,” said Bryan Clemensen, former Director of Agape Boarding School. “Agape has made the decision to stop providing services to the boys in its care, effective January 20, 2023. Agape’s focus is on getting the boys who remain in the program safely transitioned to their parents or to foster care, other group homes, or residential programs. Agape’s decision to close is voluntary and solely due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys.”

The decision comes as the state of Missouri has been working through the court system to close the school. New Attorney General Andrew Bailey reaffirmed his mission to close the controversial school following his swearing into office earlier this month.

Allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Agape and nearby Christian boarding school Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch prompted a state law last year requiring stricter oversight of such facilities. Among other things, the new law allows state or local authorities to petition the court for the closure of a facility if there is believed to be an immediate health or safety threat to the children.

In 2021, Agape’s longtime doctor, David Smock, was charged with child sex crimes, and five employees were charged with low-level abuse counts. Former Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office contended 22 workers should have been charged with more serious crimes. Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither has said he no additional employees would be charged.

Meanwhile, the husband-and-wife founders of Circle of Hope, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, face a combined 99 charges that include child abuse and neglect, sex crimes, and other counts. The school was ordered shut down in 2020 amid the investigation.

Several lawsuits filed on behalf of former students also have named Agape and Circle of Hope.

