CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kodie Lee Ray, 28 Charge: Forgery (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless.

Officers describe Ray as approximately 5′8″ tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward for information that puts him behind bars.

