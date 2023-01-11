Douglas County sheriff & deputy arrest man for making threats against courthouse staff

Aaron Meier, 52, of Ava, faces charges in the case.
Aaron Meier, 52, of Ava, faces charges in the case.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff and a deputy arrested a man accused of making a terroristic threat against workers at the courthouse.

Aaron Meier, 52, of Ava, faces charges in the case. A judge scheduled a court appearance for Friday.

Investigators say he threatened to burn the courthouse down following a court case on January 4. The sheriff and the deputy arrested him after returning to the courthouse on January 10.

Sheriff Chris Degase says there have been numerous incidents in the courthouse over the last 18 months. The sheriff says his staff has increased security. He says he wants to keep those visiting the courthouse and the employees as safe as possible.

