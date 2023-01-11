FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Wednesday before winter returns

Good Wednesday morning, everyone. We had to start our day out on quite a cool note with some of you picking up on some thick fog this morning. That will burn away as the work past the morning drive. Then, our attention will turn to the cold front out in New Mexico and Colorado with an upper-level low along for the ride.

Our next cold front is out in Colorado and into the Desert Southwest. That's what will change our weather up starting late tonight. (KY3)

After the morning fog burns away by 10 o’clock this morning, we’ll have some sunshine to enjoy late this morning before the clouds thicken back up through this afternoon. We’ll stay dry for the day, though.

After some partly sunny skies later this morning, the clouds will thicken back up this afternoon. (KY3)

After a cold start this morning, we’ll see the south wind ahead of our approaching cold front push highs into the lower 60s around Springfield and areas northward. As you work south of Springfield, odds are more likely you’ll see highs in the middle to upper 60s before the day is through.

Even with clouds returning in the afternoon, we'll enjoy one more mild day across the Ozarks. (KY3)

As the cold front starts to approach from the west late tonight, that will be enough to fire up some scattered showers for parts of the Missouri Ozarks and some possible thunderstorms in north central Arkansas. While none of these rain chances or storms will be strong, it’s something we’ll watch closely as we head into tonight.

After 9 or 10 o'clock tonight, our storm system will start to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Ozarks. Nothing too strong expected. (KY3)

After midnight, temperatures will start turning colder at the surface and aloft. As moisture on the backside of this system works through the Ozarks from Springfield northward, rain chances will start to mix in with some snow. Given how warm we’ll be ahead of the incoming snow flurries and snow showers, I don’t expect any big impacts on the roads for the Thursday morning drive. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see half an inch or less accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces before the precipitation chances come to an end late Thursday morning.

Areas from Springfield northward will see scattered rain and snow showers as temperatures drop Thursday morning. (KY3)

This front will bring us back to winter for Thursday, though. After temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50° by the midnight hour, we’ll drop into the middle 30s to lower 40s by 6 Thursday morning.

The thermometer will be dropping into the middle 30s to lower 40s by 6 o'clock Thursday morning. (KY3)

Temperatures drop into the lower to middle 30s for most by the noon hour and we’ll hold there for the rest of the day. With a northwest wind in place at 15 to 25 mph (some gusts near 30 mph), we’ll have wind chills drop back into the 20s for much of Thursday.

By noon, Thursday many will drop to and hold in the 30s for the rest of the afternoon. (KY3)

With temperatures dropping into the 30s and a northwest wind at 15-25 mph Thursday afternoon, it will feel like the 20s for many. (KY3)

While the storm system departs Thursday evening, we’ll still be on the cold side of the jet to get the weekend going. Even with sunshine returning Friday, we’ll go from lows in the middle 20s to highs back in the upper 30s across the Ozarks.

The departing upper-level low will keep us cold on Friday to start the weekend out. (KY3)

Fortunately, this cold snap won’t last long. A returning upper-level ridge will slide in from the west for Saturday and Sunday. Not only will that keep our weather nice under partly sunny skies, it will allow highs to climb back into the lower to middle 50s. By Monday, we’ll get highs back into the lower 60s. However, that’s when another storm system will work on in.

After a dry weekend, another system will bring us a chance for additional rain and thunderstorms on Monday. (KY3)

That storm system will give us another chance for rain and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies for Monday. Behind it, we’ll turn chilly again with highs topping out near 50° for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. By next Wednesday, though, there are hints that another system could come in with additional rain chances that could continue into next Thursday. It’s another thing we’ll continue to watch closely over the next several days.

