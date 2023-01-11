Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National Airport following FAA computer outage

Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flights at the Springfield-Branson National Airport resumed following an FAA computer outage grounding all flights across the country.

The FAA lifted the grounding order around 8 a.m. Airport officials say to expect delays throughout the day.

One issue has been the flight display boards. Delays on the boards left passengers confused.

“Every display board that you see in an airport across the country, the information that’s feeding those boards comes from the airline or the FAA,” said Springfield Branson National Airport Spokesperson Keith Boyd. “So if they don’t have the information accurate, then it’s not going to be accurate. And when you have a major disruptive event like this, you can just count on the information not being as up to date as it should be.”

Airline officials say that you need to use your airline’s app to track what is happening with your flight.

