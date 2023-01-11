Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new entrance below in St. Louis. A nonprofit called Better Together on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, released a financial analysis showing that a merger of St. Louis city with St. Louis County could save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion over its first 10 years, mostly by ending duplication of services and streamlining government. But opponents of the move question the analysis and say it lacks details. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Gateway Arch will have five fee-free days in 2023.

On those five days, all National Park Services sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. At the Gateway Arch, that means the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket fee and adult Documentary Movie ticket fee is waived.

The five fee-free days are:

  • Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 22: First day of National Park Week
  • Friday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Day
  • Saturday, September 23: National Public Lands Day
  • Saturday, November 11: Veterans Day

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes

Latest News

there could be some relief for parents of small kids.
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
Porter has been missing since November
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rough terrain is making the search for a missing dog especially tough
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 5,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 600 daily new cases
(Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close
Aaron Meier, 52, of Ava, faces charges in the case.
Douglas County sheriff & deputy arrest man for making threats against courthouse staff