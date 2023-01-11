Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post

AMVEST POST/Stockton, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton.

Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years.

Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe nearly $12,000 was stolen from the post.

