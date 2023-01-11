Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rough terrain is making the search for a missing dog especially tough

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’ lost and Found, we’re looking for a lost dog that was just starting to feel at home.

Porter had only been at his new home for about a week and a half, when he disappeared from his owners’ five acre property in Highlandville.

I got attached to him very quickly, he’s so sweet.”

Porter didn’t get to spend much time with Keera and Jacob Schneider, but he made an immediate impact on them and his new fur sibling, Bixby.

Keera says, “he’d run up and give you a hug, wrap his arms around you. He’s just so sweet.”

They adopted him from a farmer in early November. Then on the 16th, he and Bixby went out for a potty break, and only Bixby returned.

“We both immediately got in our vehicles and drove around the whole neighborhood for several hours, just back and forth, thinking about what direction he might have ran. Our next step was going on social media. I posted to your page, other groups in the area, lost and found.”

The search is made tougher by the terrain around the Schneider’s five acre property.

Jacob tells us,“to our west and south pretty much all around it’s just timber, thick timber. It’s a tough area to search in and look in. As well as he got along with us, I’ve got to think somebody picked him up, and more than likely took him in. That’s our hope, that he’s safe and well but we would like to have him back.”

And they’re willing to pay to make that happen by offering a $200 reward.

“Any information at this point would be amazing. I mean $200, is negotiable. It’s depressing. Especially at this point because it’s like a needle in a haystack. He could be anywhere with anyone.”

If you see Porter or have any information you can contact the Schneiders at 816-261-8407. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

