Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022.

Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they tracked down Stikeleather in a Houston, Texas suburb five days later.

Lesser charges filed against Stikeleather were dropped by the state.

