Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.

Dale Stikeleather/Marion County Jail
Dale Stikeleather/Marion County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022.

Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they tracked down Stikeleather in a Houston, Texas suburb five days later.

Lesser charges filed against Stikeleather were dropped by the state.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes

Latest News

Mild and nice today before a storm system brings rain/snow chances our way Thursday and winter...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Wednesday before winter returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Wednesday before winter returns
For the first time you are getting a closer look at what happened during an officer-involved...
For the first time you are getting a closer look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff's Office
DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September