Missouri governor proposes 8.7% pay raise for state workers

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing an 8.7% pay raise for all state workers — plus a bonus for some in strenuous jobs — as a way to offset inflation and discourage employees from leaving for better-paying jobs.

The governor’s plan outlined Wednesday needs approval from the Legislature before it can take effect. Parson said he wants lawmakers to act quickly so that the raises can appear in employee paychecks by March 31.

“There is no question that the recruitment and retention of state employees have been a severe problem for our state, and we must do better,” Parson said.

The governor said there are about 7,000 open positions across state government, and the pay raises are necessary to keep pace with rising wages in the private sector.

In addition to the 8.7% cost of living increase, workers in certain congregate care facilities such as prisons, mental health facilities, and veterans nursing homes would get a $2 per hour shift differential.

The proposed pay raises would add $151 million to the 2023 budget, which runs through June 30.

State employees received a 7.5% pay increase during the 2022 fiscal year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to make sure they are correctly represented on newly released FCC broadband coverage maps
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes

Latest News

(Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close
Mild and nice today before a storm system brings rain/snow chances our way Thursday and winter...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Wednesday before winter returns
Rain chances return tonight with some seeing snow
Holiday shopping has moved online but a new AARP survey says buying all your gifts this way...
Online buy/sell safety