Nixa to consider putting a sales tax increase measure on April’s ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An emergency meeting is happening this week in Nixa.

City leaders are up against the clock. They’re working to get another tax initiative on April’s ballot.

“If we could wait we probably would. The police, right now, to us is the most important need,” said Nixa Mayor Pro Tem Jarad Giddens.

Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell said, “We are very proud of our proactivity. We are very proud of our response times. We’re proud that we’re considered a safe city. But all those things are in jeopardy if we don’t address this.”

Last November Nixa voters were asked to approve a one-cent sales tax increase to fund the police and parks departments. But the ballot measure failed.

Giddens said, “The bad thing about public safety is you can get to a point where it’s too late to invest.”

Both departments are making cuts to make ends meet. Chief Campbell says he doesn’t want to make any more difficult decisions.

“You’ve seen it in other communities. They’ve cut back on response to certain types of calls for example. We don’t want to get there,” he said.

According to the department’s annual report calls for service have increased from year to year. In 2019 there were 38,258. There was a slight increase in 2020. The number of calls up a few hundred to 38,904. But in 2021 there were more than 2,300 additional calls for service. That pushed that year’s total to 41,215. The number of calls made to the police last year is not yet available.

“When you have a demand for service that increases and you’re not increasing your staffing, you’re asking your people to do more and more and more,” said Campbell.

The newest version of the tax question will call for a 3/4 of a cent sales tax increase. It will generate an estimated total of just over $3.1 million.

Campbell said, “Without some other form of support, financial support, or the ability for us to generate that revenue through, for example, a sales tax increase, we’re going to continue to have to make hard decisions and cuts.”

“Nixa has been one of the safest cities in Missouri for many years and we really want to keep it that way,” said Giddens.

Council will hold a public hearing at city hall Thursday night at 4:30 to decide whether or not to add the sales tax increase to April’s ballot.

