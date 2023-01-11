DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark.

A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Christian County prosecutor ruled the shootings justified on January 5. Months ago, we requested the full report and all dashcam cam footage from the officers that night. KY3 obtained more than 120 pages of interviews with police and witnesses and the autopsy report for the couple. Shafer and Bailey’s deaths were ruled a “homicide” from the shooting. They each had nine bullet wounds and methamphetamine in their systems.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says it was hard to fire his gun that night.

”You always regret having to take somebody’s life, but that’s what we do,” said Sheriff Brad Cole. “When somebody presents a threat to us, or we’re in fear for our life, we have to protect ourselves and the community.”

The incident began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver, Shafer, did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

“I received a call from our 911 Center and learned our police had had a pursuit of a potential drunk driver,” said Sheriff Cole.

The sheriff says that’s the reason he didn’t end the chase.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say Shafer did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy.

“The indications from the deputy that attempted the traffic stop and began the pursuit that they were definitely impaired,” said Sheriff Cole. “They were all over the road. They ran into the ditch.”

Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say Shafer appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department, and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

”It’s a tragedy because it didn’t have to end this way,” said Sheriff Cole. “The suspect could have simply pulled over and given up.”

The prosecutor’s letter says they later found Shafer had a knife in one of his hands along with his gun. He had two active warrants out for his arrest at the time, and the passenger Donna Bailey had three warrants out for her arrest.

