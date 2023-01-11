Pulaski County (Mo.) deputies investigate incident near St. Robert; 1 arrested

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County deputies arrested one suspect in an investigation near St. Robert.

Deputies responded to the area of Hardin Lane around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrested the suspect at the scene but did not disclose what led to the arrest. They say there’s no threat to the public.

KY3′s Marina Silva is heading to the scene. Watch for more updates.

