Pulaski County (Mo.) deputies investigate incident near St. Robert; 1 arrested

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County deputies arrested one suspect in an investigation near St. Robert.

Deputies responded to the area of Hardin Lane around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrested the suspect at the scene but did not disclose what led to the arrest. They say there’s no threat to the public.

KY3′s Marina Silva is heading to the scene. Watch for more updates.

