Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house.

January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home.

Radon is an odorless gas from the ground, and it’s everywhere. It gets dangerous when it’s consolidated inside a home. The ground around the Ozark area has a lot of lead in it. Lead has uranium in it, and when that deteriorates in the ground and under our homes, it turns into a gas.

Maria Galgano is a real estate agent. When she’s showing homes, she reminds people to add the test to their home inspection.

“You can’t taste it. You can’t smell it. You can’t see it. It’s colorless as well. So there’s really no way of knowing unless you get it tested,” she says.

If you’re exposed for long periods, it could lead to lung cancer. Rob McClernon, a home inspector himself, says he would never buy a home without testing it first.

“I know the dangers of radon are really high,” he says. “Especially within this region.”

It could be in your home, and you’ll have no idea.

“That is what makes it the most dangerous,” Dr. Sadaf Sohrab with Mercy Hospital says. “There is no short-term immediate effects you will have. It’s mostly long-term exposure.

Dr. Sohrab says it’s more common than you might think.

“Twenty-one thousand people die in the US every year because of radon causing their lung cancer,” she says. “It’s believed that anywhere from 3 percent to 14 percent of all our lung cancer patients we see probably developed it because of exposure to radon.”

They have tests available that you can buy and do at home, but those tests aren’t going to be as advanced as having someone come in with a machine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.