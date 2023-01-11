Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula.

”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.

She says this one hits home as she remembers the struggle of being a young parent.

“I remember as a young parent, I had $30 in our bank account at one time, and I had to figure out how I was going to make ends meet for that week with our kids. And my husband and I. And so I remember that strain. And it’s scary, right,” said Representative Hein.

Jessica Wood is a mom of three children under the age of three. She says she has to do some things to cut down the cost.

”I buy, subscribe, and save on Amazon and try to buy in bulk as much as I can. Just to bring it down a little bit,” said Wood.

Jessica says saving on the sales tax would help.

”That would be wonderful. Yep. Anytime that we can get a tax break is great for the family,“ said Wood.

”I know, it addresses primarily young families and a very specific, you know, group of perhaps adults, but we need to be looking for ways that we can help every day, you know, Missourian’s kind of navigate this really difficult time. I mean, we’ve all seen it at the grocery store. It’s eggs, milk, and common goods that we all need a little break. And this may be one way that we can help do it,” said Representative Hein.

There are similar bills that have been filed in both chambers.

HB114: Reduces the tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products

HB126: Changes the laws regarding the taxation of feminine hygiene products and diapers

HB145: changes the laws regarding the taxation of feminine hygiene products and diapers

SB73: authorizes sales tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products

SB162: Reduces the state sales tax rate for diapers and feminine hygiene products

SB184: Authorizes a sales tax exemption for the purchase of diapers

