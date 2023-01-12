46% of Missouri high school students don’t have access to athletic trainers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors released Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin from the hospital on Monday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Athletic trainer Denny Kellington and the rest of the team have been credited with saving the player’s life, shining a light on the importance of athletic trainers.

Athletic trainers are equipped to provide life-saving care to athletes during practice or games. Springfield Public Schools use athletic trainers as part of the Emergency response plan, but almost half of Missouri high schools don’t have one on staff. In light of the Damar Hamlin incident, medical professionals encourage schools to add athletic trainers to their care teams.

“This is an issue that has been under the radar for quite a bit of time, and so one of the things that I really would like to bring forward is that there is still opportunity for improvement for access to sports medicine, emerging sideline care in many of our schools and that’s even included in southwest Missouri,” said Mercy Regional Administrator of Sports Medicine, Jim Raynor

While it is unlikely that an athlete will suffer from a similar cardiac injury while participating in sports, several other incidents could require immediate care. Having an athletic trainer on-site helps ensure the athlete gets the care they need.

“Many times, people equate an athletic trainer with taping ankles, and that’s what they’re able to do, or they will see people standing on the sidelines or sitting in the stands, waiting or anticipating an event to take place,” said Raynor. “There are many times where there’s nothing that takes place, but then when they’re needed, they’re needed, and the response is immediate.”

Athletic trainers are the first point of care for athletes on the field during a game or practice. Athletic trainers have all the education and certification to care for an athlete’s immediate needs. They are educated to provide care for any injury and require continued training in preventive care and emergency response, so they are ready if something happens.

Many fans are calling for Denny Kellington, the Athletic trainer who saved the life of Damar Hamlin, to be recognized in the pro football hall of fame. This would recognize the significant role these healthcare professionals play on the field.

