Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He had nine touchdowns in the final six games. Now, he becomes the third Chiefs player to win honors for the top player on his side of the ball.

Running back Jerick McKinnon scored a touchdown reception in each of his team’s December and January games, earning him the recognition for AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He becomes the sixth Kansas City Chiefs running back to achieve the honor (Priest Holmes - twice, Kareem Hunt, Larry Johnson - twice, Christian Okoye and Barry Word.

For November, the NFL recognized Patrick Mahomes as the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, and Tommy Townsend received AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September.

McKinnon hauled in 27 passes during the final six games of the season, totaling 274 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 142 yards and one score.

According to the NFL, McKinnon’s nine touchdown receptions this year have tied Marshall Faulk, Chuck Foreman and Leroy Hoard as the most by a running back in the league’s history.

Kansas City will play the Chargers, Dolphins, Jaguars or Ravens the weekend of Jan. 21-22 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

